Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 59617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.3 %

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.1544 dividend. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

