Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,554 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 65,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $332.52 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.43 and a twelve month high of $372.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

