Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,780 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after purchasing an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

