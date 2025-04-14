Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $144,091,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,384.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,718,000 after buying an additional 270,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $465.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.14.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

