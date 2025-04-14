Synovus Financial Corp Sells 44,476 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,476 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 418.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.