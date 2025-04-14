Synovus Financial Corp Sells 48,169 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after buying an additional 1,771,440 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,874,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.