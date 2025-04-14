Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

