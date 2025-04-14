Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

Sysco stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

