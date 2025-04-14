T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,430,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 677,995 shares.The stock last traded at $31.20 and had previously closed at $31.08.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

