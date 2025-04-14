Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.59 and last traded at $157.70. 7,275,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,796,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $805.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

