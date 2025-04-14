Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 166,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 601,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $663.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $9,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $2,705,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.