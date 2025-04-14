Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

TNISF remained flat at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

