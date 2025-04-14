Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
TNISF remained flat at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $17.76.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
