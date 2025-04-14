Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $123.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

