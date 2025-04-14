The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $22.50

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.96. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Opera by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Opera by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Opera by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Opera by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Opera by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

