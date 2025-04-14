The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.55 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55, Zacks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $494.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $576.46 and a 200-day moving average of $572.92. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $395.18 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

