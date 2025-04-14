The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

North West Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$52.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.54. North West has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

