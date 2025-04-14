The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

TWN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,392. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

