TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,922,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $144.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.43 and a beta of 0.90.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.