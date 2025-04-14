Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Shell, and Energy Transfer are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the entire hydrogen economy, from production and distribution to research and development of hydrogen-based technologies. These stocks typically include firms active in sectors like renewable energy, automotive, and industrial applications, all of which are pivotal to developing cleaner, low-carbon energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,388. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $444.94. The stock had a trading volume of 565,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.29 and a 200 day moving average of $451.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,227. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $62.37. 2,854,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.67. 9,688,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,250,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Recommended Stories