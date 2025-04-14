Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

Ford Motor, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, JD.com, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are engaged in the property market, including the ownership, management, development, or financing of income-generating real estate. Often featuring Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), these stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate sector and potentially earn dividend income without the need to buy properties directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.66. 125,073,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,404,937. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,284,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,389. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,087,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,585,673. The stock has a market cap of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 13,526,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,054,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

NYSE MS traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $124.42. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $85.49 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $886.88. The company had a trading volume of 504,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $942.05 and a 200 day moving average of $988.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

