Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 613 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

