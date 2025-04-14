Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

