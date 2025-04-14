Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,510,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Diageo by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

