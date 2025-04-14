Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $347.94 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.