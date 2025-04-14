Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 13,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,332 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.92. 8,582,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MP Materials by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

