Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 984 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,344,000 after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,959,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after buying an additional 148,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $160.17 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

