Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,865,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,874,000 after purchasing an additional 235,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $110.13 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

