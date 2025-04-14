Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,015 shares of company stock worth $13,208,285 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.