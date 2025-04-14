Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.