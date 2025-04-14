Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 237 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $247.13 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $258.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

