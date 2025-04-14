Tribune Investment Group LP Makes New $8.35 Million Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 4.7% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tribune Investment Group LP owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $149,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,791,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $210.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.