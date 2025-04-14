Tribune Investment Group LP Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Granite Construction accounts for about 1.7% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tribune Investment Group LP owned 0.08% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 176.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $283,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GVA stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.