Truist Financial Cuts V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target to $55.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of V2X

Shares of V2X stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. V2X has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in V2X by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in V2X by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in V2X by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.