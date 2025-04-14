Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

BAH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.42 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

