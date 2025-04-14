Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Price

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.41. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Holley by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Holley by 12,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812,746 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in Holley by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,990,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 440,040 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

