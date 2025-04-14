Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 120 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $242.29 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.