Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $206.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

