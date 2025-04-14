Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 315 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

