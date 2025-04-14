Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

