Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $10.59 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,011 shares during the period. Trustmark accounts for 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.49% of Trustmark worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

