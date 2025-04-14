Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $35.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $35,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.