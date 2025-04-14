Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,147 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,286,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,842,000 after buying an additional 174,946 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $333.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

