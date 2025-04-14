U S Wealth Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Westpark Capital raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,804,770 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.