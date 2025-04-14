Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.18. 2,788,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,311,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

