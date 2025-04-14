UBS Group Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $22.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,763,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,999,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 81.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 263.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,007,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

