UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stem by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 315,823 shares during the period. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stem by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 103,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

