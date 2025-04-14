Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 34,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.91.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
