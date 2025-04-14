Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.8 %

ULTA stock opened at $361.46 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

