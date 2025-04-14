Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

