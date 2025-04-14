Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 144,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,572. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

